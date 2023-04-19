

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, as regional shares fell on concerns about further interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.



Lingering uncertainty about interest rate hikes, and concerns about global economic slowdown rendered the mood cautious.



The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 18.85 points or 0.03 percent to 59,708.16, while the broader Nifty50 index was down 18.50 points or 0.10 percent at 17,641.65.



The Indian rupee dropped to an 8-day low of 82.13 against the greenback from yesterday's close of 82.06. The rupee may locate support around the 83.00 level.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX