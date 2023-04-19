Cantargia has presented new data from the Phase I/IIa CANFOUR trial at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2023 meeting. This included an interim analysis of patients (n=73) with pancreatic cancer (PDAC) receiving nadunolimab (an IL1RAP-targeting antibody) in combination with chemotherapy. Superior efficacy was observed in nadunolimab-treated patients relative to historical data of chemotherapy alone (median overall survival (mOS) of 12.9 months versus 8.5 months). Deeper and more durable responses were also reported in the 'IL1RAP high' subgroup relative to the 'IL1RAP low' subgroup (mOS of 14.2 months versus 10.6 months). We believe these data are encouraging for nadunolimab as a potential first-line treatment for PDAC, especially for patients with high levels of IL1RAP, given that IL1RAP expression was associated with greater treatment responses in several measures.

