

Rendering: New production facility of Hitachi High-Tech Kasado Area

TOKYO, Apr 19, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi High-Tech Corporation ("Hitachi High-Tech") today announced that it will construct a new production facility in Kasado Area of Kudamatsu City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, with a view to increasing production capacity of etching systems for its semiconductor manufacturing equipment business, with production scheduled to begin in FY2025. The new facility will double production capacity through digitalized and automated production lines, in order to cater to the ever-increasing demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The facility will also be carbon-neutral, in line with Hitachi High-Tech's goal to achieve carbon neutrality at all of its business sites (factories and offices) by FY2027, in aims of realizing a decarbonized society.Hitachi High-Tech will create new value and solve customer issues by shortening development times, reducing costs and increasing productivity, in order to contribute to sustainable industrial development supporting a digital society.Overview of Construction of the New Production FacilitySemiconductor-related markets are expected to continue to grow and expand as society becomes increasingly digital through practical applications of AI and IoT, and technical innovations such as 5G communications and automated driving. The new production facility will double Hitachi High-Tech's current production capacity by promoting digitalized and automated production lines, including the introduction of manufacturing verification in a virtual space, in order to improve production efficiency and accelerate mass production in response to demand fluctuations. In addition to achieving carbon neutrality through the use of renewable energy, we will further reduce power consumption through energy-saving initiatives such as proactive adoption of solar power and power monitoring systems. The construction of the new production facility in Kasado Area will enable Hitachi High-Tech to provide solutions by integrating products with digital technology through co-creation with customers, helping our customers be fast-moving, successful in cutting-edge businesses while working to improve QoL (Quality of Life) for people.Hitachi High-Tech has formulated its "Sustainability 2030" declaration in order to create societal issue-driven value and is working to realize its 2024 Mid-Term Management Plan, which was formulated by using backcasting from our Stated Aims for 2030. We will continue to strengthen our ability to flexibly respond to changes and contribute to the realization of a sustainable society by solving social issues utilizing our core Observation, Measurement and Analysis technologies.Overview of the New Production FacilityLocation: Higashitoyoi, Kudamatsu City, Yamaguchi PrefectureSite area: Approx. 80,000m2Total floor space: Approx. 35,000m2Construction: Steel construction, four-floor buildingScheduled completion: April 2025Investment: Approx. 24 billion yenAbout Hitachi High-TechHitachi High-Tech, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is engaged in activities in a broad range of fields, including manufacture and sales of clinical analyzers, biotechnology products, and analytical instruments, semiconductor manufacturing equipment and analysis equipment. and providing high value-added solutions in fields of social & industrial infrastructures and mobility, etc. The company's consolidated revenues for FY 2021 were approx. JPY 576.8 billion [USD 5.1 billion]. For further information, visit www.hitachi-hightech.com/global/en/Contact:Kasado General Affairs Dept., Human Resources & General Affairs Div.,Hitachi High-Tech CorporationTel: +81-833-41-8704Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.