DJ Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 18-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 297.7499
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26333
CODE: CC1G LN
ISIN: LU1681044050
