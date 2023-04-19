

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation eased to a 13-month low in March, as initially estimated, driven by the fall in energy prices, final data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices registered an annual growth of 6.9 percent, slower than the 8.5 percent rise in February. A year earlier, inflation was 7.4 percent.



This was the lowest rate since February 2022 and matched the flash estimate published on March 31.



In March, the highest contribution to the annual inflation rate came from food, alcohol and tobacco, followed by services and non-energy industrial goods prices.



Food, alcohol and tobacco prices advanced 15.5 percent annually, faster than the 15.0 percent rise in February. Services cost grew at a faster pace of 5.1 percent after climbing 4.8 percent a month ago.



At the same time, non-energy industrial goods prices moved up 6.6 percent but weaker than the 6.8 percent increase in February.



Meanwhile, energy prices dropped 0.9 percent, in contrast to previous month's 13.7 percent increase.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, rose slightly to 5.7 percent in March, as initially estimated, from 5.6 percent in the previous month.



Month-on-month, the HICP gained 0.9 percent in March, matching the flash estimate.



In March, the European Central Bank hiked its interest rates by 50 basis points as inflation is expected to remain 'too high for too long'.



