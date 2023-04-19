Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.04.2023
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.04.2023 | 12:34
121 Leser
Westport Fuel Systems Inc: Westport to Issue First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, May 8, 2023

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT / Nasdaq: WPRT) announced today it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on Monday, May 8 after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Time:10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT)
Dial-in:1-604-638-5340 or toll-free at 1-800-319-4610
Webcast: https://investors.wfsinc.com/ (https://investors.wfsinc.com/)

Replay Conference Call & Webcast
To access the conference call replay, please dial 1-800-319-6413 (Canada & USA toll-free) or 1-604-638-9010 using the passcode 0003. The telephone replay will be available until May 16, 2023.

About Westport Fuel Systems
At Westport Fuel Systems, we are driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. We are a leading supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels such as natural gas, renewable natural gas, propane, and hydrogen to the global transportation industry. Our technology delivers the performance and fuel efficiency required by transportation applications and the environmental benefits that address climate change and urban air quality challenges. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in Europe, Asia, North America, and South America, we serve our customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. At Westport Fuel Systems, we think ahead. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com.

Investor Inquiries:
Investor Relations
T: +1 604-718-2046
E: invest@wfsinc.com



