

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), a Chinese provider of private educational services, on Wednesday reported a profit for the third-quarter versus loss last year, helped by a rise in revenue, especially from its educational new business initiatives, East Buy private label products, live streaming e-commerce business, and a decline in expenses.



EDU was trading up by 5.26% at $41.24 per share in pre-market trading on the New York Stock Exchange.



For the third-quarter, the Beijing-headquartered firm reported a net income of $81.648 million or $0.05 per share, compared with a loss of $122.439 million or $0.07 per share, recorded for the same quarter of 2022.



Excluding items, income stood at $95.362 million or $0.06 per share, compared with a loss of $95.503 million or $0.06 per share a year ago.



Income per ADS was at $0.48, versus a loss of $0.72 per share of last year quarter. On adjusted basis, earnings per ADS were at $0.56, compared with a loss of $0.56 per share of previous year period.



Three-analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the firm to record income per share of $0.33. Analysts' estimates exclude special items.



Operating earnings were at $66.491 million, compared with a loss of $141.194 million of previous year.



Total operating cost and expenses moved down to $ 687.662 million from previous year's $755.285 million.



Revenue for the quarter improved to $754.153 million from $614.091 million of 2022.



Analysts, on average, had expected EDU to register revenue of $718.4 million, for the quarter.



Looking ahead, for the fourth-quarter, EDU expects to post revenue of $801.8 million - $822.7 million, representing year-over-year increase of 53 percent - 57 percent.



Analysts, on average, project the company to register revenue of $661.67 million, for the final quarter.



