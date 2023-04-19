Condor Gold Signed 9 Non-Disclosure Agreements with Interested Gold Producers
|02.04.
|Die Stimmung ist (zu)gut?!: Wochenrückblick KW13-2023 - Wenn der Markt die Zinserhöhung kauft!
|31.03.
|Condor Gold PLC: Condor Gold to issue 258,333 shares as CEO bonus
|31.03.
|Condor Gold Plc Share Based Payment Director/PDMR Shareholding
|GODALMING, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2023 / Condor Gold Plc (AIM:CNR; TSX:COG) announces it is issuing 258,333 new Ordinary Shares at 24 pence each to Mark Child, Condor's CEO, as a bonus for the...
|31.03.
|Condor Gold PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|CONDOR GOLD PLC
|0,359
|0,00 %