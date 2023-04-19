ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc. Advises U.S. Businesses That Spanish is Not a Foreign Language and How They Can Tap Into the Spanish-Speaking Market

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc., provider of expert translation services in 70 languages, found in a recent internal review that almost 60% of its work involves Spanish translation for businesses, primarily to assist organizations with international expansions. However, ASTA-USA advises businesses that they may be overlooking a critical Spanish language market that can be tapped into by simply translating their domestic business documents and marketing materials.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 68 million people in the United States speak a language other than English (LOTE) at home. The most common LOTE, by far, is Spanish, spoken by about 42 million people, and is used both at home and in the workplace. That means that if U.S. businesses want to reach a large segment of the population, they need to use Spanish domestically as well as internationally.

"We often see businesses translating human resources documents, marketing materials, contracts, and operational information into Spanish when they are targeting new audiences in the international arena, but they neglect the 40 million people who speak Spanish right here in America. Spanish is not a foreign language, and it shouldn't be reserved for foreign markets," said Alain J. Roy, founder and president of ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc.

Because research has shown that about 76% of online shoppers prefer to purchase a product or service when information is presented in their native language, companies are hindering their own performance in the domestic marketplace if they neglect advertising and outreach in Spanish.

"By investing in Spanish translation services for use here at home, businesses can improve their overall revenue, customer satisfaction rates, and even operational safety when translating manuals for Spanish-speaking employees," Roy said.

ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc. provides corporations, non-profit organizations, law firms, and government entities with highly specialized translation services to remedy obstacles like language barriers. The company invites business owners to reap the rewards of inclusivity by translating domestic documents into Spanish or other commonly spoken languages.

About ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc.

Every day, corporations and governments of all sizes rely on the expertise of ASTA-USA to translate their important written materials, and to provide real-time, live, human interpreting services. ASTA-USA offers premium translations in more than 70 languages for a variety of industries. Headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming, ASTA-USA's Translation Directors, and Professional Translation Teams are based all over the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Asia, South America, Latin America, and Africa.

