Nutriband Inc. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW), a pioneer in the development of innovative transdermal solutions, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 08:30 AM (Local Time -PST). Company CEO, Gareth Sheridan will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Time: 11:30 AM Eastern Time (08;30 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48068

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Nutriband Inc., and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue in LAS VEGAS.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA abuse deterrence technology. AVERSA technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

The Company's website is www.nutriband.com . Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites or any other website is not part of this press release.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact:

Name: Patrick Ryan

Phone: 321 888-1026

Address: 121 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL, 32407

Email: paddyr@nutriband.com / support@nutriband.com

