

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area current account surplus increased to a 17-month high in February driven by goods trade, the European Central Bank reported Wednesday.



The current account surplus increased to EUR 24 billion in February from EUR 19 billion in the previous month. This was the highest level since September 2021.



The surplus on trade in goods surged to EUR 28 billion from EUR 14 billion in January. Meanwhile, the surplus on services declined to EUR 12 billion from EUR 14 billion.



At the same time, primary income showed a negative balance of EUR 5 billion compared to a surplus of EUR 1 billion a month ago. The deficit on secondary income widened to EUR 12 billion from EUR 9 billion.



In the twelve months to February, the current account deficit totaled EUR 114 billion or 0.9 percent of the euro area gross domestic product. This was in contrast to the EUR 222 billion surplus in the same period last year.



In the financial account, euro area residents' net sales of non-euro area portfolio investment securities came in at EUR 202 billion and non-residents' net acquisitions of euro area portfolio investment securities was EUR 175 billion in twelve months to February, data showed.



