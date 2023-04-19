Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (228/23)

The below instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc below
will be delisted upon request from the issuer. 

Short        ISIN    
BEAR GULD X3 AVA   GB00BVZTT348
MINI L SEB AVA 09  GB00BVZWTZ55
MINI L TEL2B AVA 8  GB00BVZX1296
MINI L SEB AVA 12  GB00BVZX3F69
MINI L ASSA AVA 13  GB00BVZX3565
MINI L TEL2B AVA 9  GB00BVZX7C19
MINI L GAME AVA 2  GB00BVZXRT88
MINI L TEL2B AVA 12 GB00BVZXS623
BEAR NOVO X2 AVA 1  GB00BVZXYV93
BEAR WTI X2 AVA 1  GB00BVZYHJ16

The last day of trading will be April 20, 2023

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
