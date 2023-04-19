Harmoniously Launches Platform With Sponsorship of Queering Psychedelics 2 Conference

Revolutionizing mental wellness with evidence-based psychedelic services

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Harmoniously.com, an innovative technology platform providing individual and community-focused psychedelic services, is proud to announce its sponsorship of Chacruna Institute's Queering Psychedelics 2 Conference in San Francisco on April 22-23 at the Brava Theater. This two-day conference is part of Chacruna's Women, Gender Diversity, and Sexual Minorities speaker series. It highlights the voices of queer visionaries within the psychedelic community and examines the history of psychedelics from queer and non-binary perspectives.

Harmoniously Sponsors Queering Psychedelics 2

"We are excited to be involved with this important event that centers around creating a more inclusive society," said Harmoniously CEO, Sean Carr. "At Harmoniously, we understand the power of psychedelics for personal growth and mental wellness, and we are committed to supporting initiatives that further this mission."

The conference will feature a variety of interactive workshops led by leading scientists, researchers, and advocates from the psychedelic community. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about topics such as gender identity, sexual orientation, trauma healing, intersectional justice, and more. The event is open to anyone interested in exploring these topics or learning more about psychedelic medicines in general.

Harmoniously will be providing conference attendees with a code for one free year of access to Harmoniously.com's Community Wellness Membership, which connects individuals with coaches, therapists, and community experts for guidance and integration of their psychedelic journeys through an online group and community-based experience.

"Our mission is to make mental wellness accessible for everyone," said Carr. "By sponsoring Queering Psychedelics 2 Conference, we are helping create an inclusive environment where all people can benefit from the therapeutic potential of psychedelics."

Join us at Queering Psychedelics 2 Conference as we explore how psychedelics can help create a better future for LGBTQ+ communities worldwide.

ABOUT COMPANY

Harmoniously Integrative Wellness, PBC is dedicated to revolutionizing mental wellness with evidence-based psychedelic medicines. We are passionate about providing individuals with access to care providers who possess the knowledge and qualifications required to guide journeys of healing safely. Our unique value proposition lies in our comprehensive integrative approach, which combines ancient wisdom and modern science, making us the only platform that offers a personalized experience utilizing multiple modalities for mind, body, and spiritual health.

ABOUT CHARITY PARTNER

The Chacruna Institute for Psychedelic Plant Medicines, an organization founded by Brazilian anthropologist Dr. Bia Labate and American psychologist Dr. Clancy Cavnar, produces high-quality research on plant medicines and psychedelics, and helps propagate academic knowledge in more accessible formats. We educate the public and create cultural understanding and legitimacy regarding these substances so that they may cease to be stigmatized and outlawed. Chacruna also promotes a bridge between the world of plant medicines and the emergent field of psychedelic science, between "traditional ceremonial use" and clinical and therapeutic settings, bringing the knowledge and perspectives of the social sciences to health care professionals and practitioners of psychedelic-assisted therapy.

