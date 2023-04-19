Blustream's Next-Generation Customer Experience Drives Impressive Growth

Record-Setting Quarter Driven by Demand for Innovative Product Experience Technology

WORCESTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Blustream.io , the leader in after-sale product experience, today announced record-breaking growth in Q1 2023. This includes a 30 percent increase in customer growth and more than doubling YoY revenue, underscoring the immediate need for brands and retailers to create amazing product experiences for their customers.

"The first quarter of 2023, we experienced strong growth," said Ken Rapp, CEO and co-founder, Blustream. "Our incredible customers and hard-working team have been instrumental in Blustream's continued growth. With our successes, it's clear there is a major market need to use products as the glue for five-star customer experiences. This first quarter set the foundation for what's to come for Blustream in 2023!"

Fueled by market demand, Blustream's Q1 performance set the stage for continued company growth throughout 2023. Top company highlights include:

Executive Leadership: New executive leadership appointments positioned Blustream as an innovator in eCommerce and product experiences. Tyler Craig was promoted to Chief Revenue Officer of Blustream, responsible for developing and driving global sales strategy for existing markets and creating and testing product market fit for new industries. Craig was previously the Senior Vice President of Sales at Blustream.

New executive leadership appointments positioned Blustream as an innovator in eCommerce and product experiences. was promoted to Chief Revenue Officer of Blustream, responsible for developing and driving global sales strategy for existing markets and creating and testing product market fit for new industries. Craig was previously the Senior Vice President of Sales at Blustream. Shopify App: Blustream is now available in the Shopify App store for Shopify merchants to guarantee customer success with automated, personalized SMS messages, helping businesses engage in automated, two-way dialogues with customers about the products they sell to decrease negative reviews and product returns, and drive revenue and repeat purchases.

Blustream is now available in the for Shopify merchants to guarantee customer success with automated, personalized SMS messages, helping businesses engage in automated, two-way dialogues with customers about the products they sell to decrease negative reviews and product returns, and drive revenue and repeat purchases. Customer Growth: Blustream experienced explosive growth with several leading health, pet, music, and eCommerce brands leveraging the power of post-sale product engagement. This includes TD Health , Bluefin Technology Partners , Scout & Zoe's , Wholistic Pet Organics , Blue Shark Trading , and Bertrand's Music .

Blustream experienced explosive growth with several leading health, pet, music, and eCommerce brands leveraging the power of post-sale product engagement. This includes , , , , , and . Product Innovation: Blustream launched cutting-edge product updates and features to digitize instruction and maintenance guides for products. This includes Blustream Unboxing Express , creating automated experiences to drive five-star reviews, and the Messaging Preview Tool , which allows customers to preview and test messages to immediately experience the power of dynamic dialogues.

Blustream launched cutting-edge product updates and features to digitize instruction and maintenance guides for products. This includes , creating automated experiences to drive five-star reviews, and the , which allows customers to preview and test messages to immediately experience the power of dynamic dialogues. Dynamic Dialogue: Alongside continued product innovation, Blustream saw a 20x message increase through rapid adoption in the market. The patented AI technology enables conversational commerce about the products companies sell.

"With Blustream, we're able to understand how our customers are using our products to serve them better in the moment and beyond," said Jeff Bertrand, President, Bertrand's Music.

ABOUT BLUSTREAM

Blustream is a product experience platform that powers businesses to help customers succeed with the products they love. Using AI-powered SMS messaging, brands engage their customers with personalized messages based on product ownership skill level, usage patterns, and environment. Leading eCommerce brands and retailers create 5-Star experiences with Blustream to decrease product returns, prevent negative reviews, and drive lifetime value. Stay connected to your customers: https://www.blustream.io/

