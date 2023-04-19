PwC & ThriveDX Launch Cyber Impact Bootcamp to Close the Global Skills Gap

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / PwC's Academy is proud to announce a partnership with ThriveDX to upskill and reskill individuals to pursue a cybersecurity career path. The Cyber Impact Bootcamp directly addresses the global talent shortage in cybersecurity and provides a pathway to accelerate careers in the industry to solve for the rapidly growing digital skills gap.

According to PwC's 25th Annual Global CEO Survey , 49% of CEOs said they are the most concerned about cyber risks. This same sentiment is repeated by different stakeholders across various industries. Unfortunately, there is a vast shortage of cybersecurity professionals to address this growing risk. According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) , there are more than 2 million job openings in cybersecurity worldwide, and this demand is only expected to increase.

The Cyber Impact Bootcamp is a hands-on training platform developed by the elite Cyber-Intelligence Unit of The Israeli Defense Force, veterans of Unit 8200. The program covers a variety of subjects needed to kickstart a cybersecurity career and provides participants with a unique, blended learning experience via digital labs, assignments and case studies. Lifelong learners are given access to the self-paced learning management platform and weekly interactive sessions, with regular mentoring from PwC and ThriveDX cybersecurity experts.

In addition, PwC's Academy and ThriveDX will cater to students with both technical and non-technical backgrounds. The Cyber Impact Bootcamp for non-IT students will offer education to non-degree, non-IT graduates and non-IT professionals so that they can learn the essentials of cybersecurity. Completion of the 12-week program guarantees a paid internship with PwC's Cybersecurity Practice.

A second program, the Cyber Impact Bootcamp for IT professionals, will be an 8-week course offered for those currently working in the corporate space who are seeking to boost their cybersecurity expertise within their organization. Post completion, participants will receive a certificate of completion issued by ThriveDX Impact and PwC, in accordance with InfoComm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA).

"The unique program PwC and ThriveDX offers will be focusing on how we can build competent cybersecurity professionals at scale, which in turn can help protect local organizations from attacks and build talent pools that can provide cybersecurity services globally," said Haresh Perera, Director Technology Consulting at PwC Sri Lanka.

"These bootcamps will give students access to the most innovative and leading-edge education and training solutions, while also giving companies access to more diverse talent that is currently missing in the workforce," said Roy Zur, CEO at ThriveDX Enterprise. "We're proud to partner with PwC to tackle cybersecurity's two greatest threats: the global talent shortage and the growing technical skills gap."

PwC Academy launched their Marketing Campaign for the Cyber Impact Bootcamp with a free webinar with the elite members of ThriveDX earlier this month.

If anyone is interested in taking part in this program or would like more details on how it will impact both individuals and corporations they can get more information from the official Cyber Impact Bootcamp page: https://www.pwc.com/lk/en/academy/cyber-academy/cyber-impact-bootcamp.html .

About ThriveDX

ThriveDX, the global leader in cybersecurity and digital skills training, works with academic institutions and companies worldwide to deliver advanced training and professional development programs. Based on 15 years of industry experience, ThriveDX has developed a range of cyber and information security learning solutions to fill the skills gap and the talent shortage in these industries. ThriveDX offers award-winning Bootcamp, awareness training, phishing drills, and application security training to help partners bridge the skills gap and talent shortage. ThriveDX was founded in 2006 and after expanding its business operations into the United States in 2018 as HackerUSA, then rebranded as ThriveDX following the acquisition of Cybint Solutions (now ThriveDX Enterprise).. By improving equity in access to high-quality training in the most in-demand digital skills, ThriveDX is committed to impacting the lives of one million learners by 2030 and is leading the market by developing the pool of cyber talent worldwide. To learn more, visit https://thrivedx.com/for-enterprise .

About PwC

PwC's Academy Sri Lanka is the Executive Education Arm of PwC and is one of the 35 PwC Academies worldwide, with the number set to grow. It has been developing our own people for over 100 years and our ability to retain and grow talent has made us one of the largest and most successful professional services firms in the world. It is this deep experience of developing young professionals right through to successful business leaders that is built into all PwC's Academy programmes.

Press Contact:

press@thrivedx.com

SOURCE: ThriveDX

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/749649/PwC-ThriveDX-Launch-Cyber-Impact-Bootcamp-to-Close-the-Global-Skills-Gap