Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2023) - Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has updated its research coverage for Sonoro Gold (TSXV: SGO) (OTCQB: SMOFF) (FSE: 23SP). The new report is titled, "New Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) Highlights Significant Potential of Cerra Caliche."

Report excerpt: "We see the developments as a clear indication that SGO has made significant strides in advancing its Cerro Caliche project. We believe that the recent filing of the NI 43-101 report points to a ramp-up in Cerro Caliche's development, which should ultimately culminate in the filing of a PEA for the project (expected by Q2 2023). This would signal a major catalyst event for SGO, which we believe should drive value given the advancement of Cerro Caliche from the exploration stage to the environmental permitting stage. We note that, to date, just over 30% of the known mineralized zones within the 1,400-acre property have been drilled and assayed, leaving room for further resource expansion potential. Despite an updated MRE and the prospect of major catalysts in the near-term (updated PEA), SGO's share price has languished since the initiation of our coverage. We believe this points to SGO being underappreciated by the market, which implies substantial opportunities for investors should the trend reverse."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal:

The analyst and/or affiliated companies hold warrants in Sonoro Gold. Couloir Capital Ltd. has been retained under a service agreement by Sonoro Gold. This service agreement includes analyst research coverage.

