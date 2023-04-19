Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2023) - Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LEXI) is excited to announce that Thomas Lefebvre, a highly experienced infrastructure professional, has joined the board as its fifth member.

Lefebvre was a partner and founding member of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager, where he was responsible for the acquisition, development and transformational strategies of platforms and companies across the Americas spanning the power and utilities, oil and gas, energy transition, transportation and logistics, and telecommunications sectors. He has been an active director on numerous boards-private and public-throughout his career, in the US, Canada and Latin America.

The appointment of Thomas Lefebvre to the board was driven by his extensive financial experience with strong expertise in power, batteries, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. His enthusiasm for the lithium industry and the ongoing race among battery manufacturers and companies that rely on batteries to secure lithium supplies aligns with the company's mission and vision.

Additionally, Lefebvre's professional background in operating in Latin America makes him a valuable asset to the company, as he brings firsthand knowledge of the geopolitical aspects surrounding lithium reserves in the Southern Cone. His expertise will help the company navigate the complex dynamics in these key regions.

Furthermore, his extensive focus on and expertise in Environmental, Health, Safety, Social, and Governance (EHSSG) matters will contribute to the company's overall success and positive impact on the industry. With Lefebvre joining the team, the company is poised for success as they work together on the exciting challenges and opportunities in the lithium industry.

Ali Rahman, CEO of LEXI, expressed enthusiasm for the appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to have Thomas join our board. His technical knowledge, financial expertise and relationships across the financial industry will be a major asset to LEXI as we continue to grow. We look forward to working together and leveraging his experience to help shape the future of our company."

Thomas Lefebvre also shared his excitement about joining the LEXI board, saying, "I am honored to be joining the LEXI board and working with such a talented and dedicated team. I'm excited about the opportunities ahead and am eager to help drive the company's growth and success."

LEXI is well-positioned to address the key challenges and opportunities facing the lithium exploration industry, including environmental concerns, political risks, technical challenges, and a competitive environment. With the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and renewable energy storage, LEXI aims to capitalize on the ever-growing demand for lithium while preparing for any potential market shifts. The company is committed to assembling a dynamic and experienced board to help navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. As the company continues to evolve and expand, the board is focused on ensuring a strong and diverse leadership team to guide LEXI into the future.

About Lithium Energi Exploration, Inc.

Lithium Energi Exploration, Inc. is an exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium brine assets in Argentina. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Catamarca, Argentina, the Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: LEXI) and the Frankfurt Exchange (FSE: L09). LEXI's portfolio of prospective lithium brine concessions in the Argentina Province of Catamarca (heart of the lithium triangle) includes approximately 57,000 hectares and a 20% interest in Triangle Lithium Argentina, S.A., which owns an additional 15,000 hectares - all located in and around the Antofalla Salar, one of the largest basins in the region, which is over 130 km long and up to 20 km across. LEXI is committed to innovation, sustainability, and quality, striving to differentiate itself from other players in the industry to maximize its potential for success. For more information, please visit our website at lithiumenergi.com.

