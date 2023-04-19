

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output grew for the second straight month in February, Eurostat reported Wednesday.



Construction output grew 2.3 percent on a monthly basis but slower than the 3.8 percent increase posted in January. This was the second consecutive increase in output.



Civil engineering increased 3.6 percent and building construction gained 2.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, construction output increased 2.3 percent after rising 0.5 percent in January, data showed.



Construction output in the EU27 grew 2.0 percent on month taking the annual increase to 2.1 percent in February.



