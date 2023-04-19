Oxford-based silicon photonics company, Salience Labs, announced today the appointment of semiconductor industry veteran Chris Porthouse as Chief Product Officer.

Chris Porthouse, CPO at Salience Labs. (Photo: Business Wire)

Chris has a track record of growing and transforming businesses, most recently as CPO for Imagination Technologies, and previously as GM and VP at Arm. At Imagination Technologies, Chris delivered the annual 5-year strategy and business plan and the roadmap of GPU, AI and CPU products licensed to mobile, consumer, data centre and automotive customers worldwide. At Arm, Chris delivered significant growth in Mali GPU helping win first deals worldwide and latterly, in cloud services.

Salience Labs has developed an ultra high-speed, super-low latency multi-chip processor that packages a novel photonics chip with standard electronics to accelerate exponential advances in AI and other compute-intensive applications.

As CPO, Chris will lead Salience Labs' product strategy and product-market fit, as the business scales following its $11.5m seed funding round in 2022.

Chris Porthouse, CPO of Salience Labs said, "Salience Labs will bring high speed, low latency, efficient photonics compute to market at scale. I am excited to join this phenomenally talented team as we enter a new phase of growth and leverage our differentiated photonics multi-chip architecture to enable applications beyond the horizon of the established CMOS roadmap."

Vaysh Kewada, Co-founder and CEO of Salience Labs said, "Chris has over 25 years' experience in the semiconductor industry across a range of markets. His proven leadership and experience in developing novel compute solutions that solve customer problems will enable us to usher in a new era of ultra high-speed, super-low latency processing where supercompute applications become ubiquitous."

About Salience Labs

Founded in 2021, Salience Labs is developing an ultra high-speed, super-low latency multi-chip processor that packages a photonics chip together with standard electronics. Spun-out from the University of Oxford in the UK and Münster University in Germany, Salience's unique approach to photonic computing uses a broad bandwidth of light, to create a high speed, ultra-low latency multi-chip processor that accelerates exponential advances in AI.

The company is headquartered in Oxford, UK and funded by a portfolio of investors including Cambridge Innovation Capital, Oxford Sciences Enterprises, Oxford Investment Consultants, Silicon Catalyst, Deeptech Labs and leaders from the global semiconductor industry including former CEO of Dialog Semiconductor Jalal Bagherli and the Goh Family Office in Singapore.

