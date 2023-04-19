Teleperformance Operations in Brazil Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Outstanding Customer Support, Modern Business Optimization, and Transformation Strategies

Teleperformance operations in Brazil relies on its unique technology and deep industry expertise to fill sector gaps and address customer requirements.

SAN ANTONIO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the customer experience outsourcing services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Teleperformance with the 2023 Brazilian Customer Value Leadership Award. Teleperformance operations in Brazil provides digitally integrated business services and is widely recognized for its high customer support and satisfaction standards based on its customer-centric approach.





Teleperformance operations in Brazil supports companies with high-tech tools, friendly human understanding and empathy, customized products, ongoing innovation, proprietary technology solutions, and strong leadership. The company has earned an unrivaled reputation for delivering business transformation and innovation over the past few years, creating real value for its customers. The Brazil operations offers the sector's most comprehensive service portfolio, including a comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety Services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. In addition, as data security is of upmost importance for the industry, Teleperformance has invested in the highest standards tools and processes to guarantee the safety and data privacy of their clients. This forward-thinking business approach makes Teleperformance in Brazil a company that outperforms its competitors, evolves with the needs and trends of the sector, and capitalizes on new growth opportunities.

"The 28,000+ employees at Teleperformance's Brazil operations represent more than 20 nationalities. Combining its diverse and experienced teams with reliable and flexible technological solutions, the company modifies and optimizes processes to deliver exceptional customer care and superior client outcomes," noted Riana Barnard, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Teleperformance systematically employs cutting-edge technological solutions, such as big data analytics and AI, to identify outstanding talents that match the company's corporate culture and guarantee the highest level of customer care. This improved recruitment process makes Teleperformance operations in Brazil highly effective for customers.

The company adopted the metaverse for internal training to sustain its high-efficiency standards and extensive employee reach. By integrating this groundbreaking and immersive training solution, trainers and trainees engage actively with each other in a virtual classroom, which significantly simplifies the learning process. It is no surprise that Teleperformance is such a disruptive company in Latin America and the Caribbean and is recognized as one of the World's Best Workplaces.

"Teleperformance pioneered internal training in the metaverse to maintain its high-efficiency levels and reach the most significant number of employees. With this innovative and immersive solution, the coach and trainees can interact dynamically in a virtual classroom to ensure high content absorption. Along with improved delivery quality while covering the same content, this approach reduces training time by 20% to 35%," said Sebastian Menutti, Industry Principal, ICT-CX at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the unique focus of Teleperformance's Brazil operations on augmenting its customers' value beyond good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global sectors for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare sector participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Ashley Weinkauf

P: 210-844-2505

E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance (TEP - ISIN: FR0000051807 - Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a global leader in outsourced digital integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. More than 410,000 employees, based in 91 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 300 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2057240/Teleperformance_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teleperformance-operations-in-brazil-recognized-by-frost--sullivan-for-delivering-outstanding-customer-support-modern-business-optimization-and-transformation-strategies-301800924.html