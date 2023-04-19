Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.04.2023
ACCESSWIRE
19.04.2023 | 14:38
Georgia-Pacific's Juno Receives Recognition

Originally published by Waste Today

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Juno, a recycling technology pioneered by Atlanta-based Georgia-Pacific (GP), has been recognized by three entities for innovation and sustainability and the impact it is having on recycling and landfill diversion.

GP developed the technology to recycle highly contaminated recovered fiber and mixed materials, piloting it at its plant in Savannah, Georgia, starting in 2013. It installed the technology at its Toledo, Oregon, material recovery facility (NRF), which opened in the spring of 2021.

Continue reading here

Georgia-Pacific, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, Press release picture

Photo courtesy of Georgia-Pacific

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Georgia-Pacific on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Georgia-Pacific
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/georgia-pacific
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750107/Georgia-Pacifics-Juno-Receives-Recognition

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
