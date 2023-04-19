DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 18-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.8044

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 206936392

CODE: AUEM LN

ISIN: LU1681045453

