Exxe Group Announces Its First Resort Deal in Thailand

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), ("Exxe" or the "Company") announces it has finalized an agreement to acquire Serenity Lakeside Resort in Phuket, Thailand.

The agreement features an acquisition of a 50% stake with a schedule of taking majority control in 2024. Phuket is considered one of the most beautiful and desirable tropical island destinations in the world.

This transaction represents Exxe Group's first foray into the hospitality industry in Southeast Asia, and arguably, its most high-profile resort transaction to date. Additional similar transactions are also under consideration.

Highly Desirable Location, Property, and Amenities

This Four-Star resort is in a prime location with a beautiful property and high-end amenities. As noted on the website ( https://serenitykathu.com/ ):

Nestled among green mountains and beside the lake, Serenity Lakeside Resort is a perfect place for unwinding, relaxing, recharging, and finding your fulfillment with individually-tailored experiences. The Serenity Hotel is located in a quiet peaceful spot surrounded by tropical forest mountains and bordering a lake. The world-famous Patong Beach is only a few kilometers away and easily reachable. Here you find extensive nightlife entertainment, hundreds of restaurants that offer all cuisines imaginable, ultra-modern shopping malls, traditional Thai markets, and much more.

There are also several top-notch golf courses on the island. The subtropical climate, high mountains, exotic vegetation, endless beaches, national parks, historic architecture, exciting attraction sites, art festivals, and lively multicultural environment make Serenity a prominent resort destination. Moreover, the hospitality staff is known to exceed guest expectations in every way, from pre-booking to post-stay.

New, On-site, Integrated Services to Enhance Business Across Exxe

In addition to the best-in-class resort amenities and features, Exxe Group plans to implement a series of initiatives designed to introduce Exxe-led creative functions and services. On the front end, early offerings plans include the ability for guests to pay with alternative payment methods such as cryptocurrencies. The use of crypto as a payment method is very popular in Asia, as compared with the US and Europe.

Separately, regional or global memorabilia events limited to only resort guests could emerge as a unique and in-demand service, further differentiating the resort from its peers. In this case, guests will be able also to pay via alternative currencies.

Behind the scenes, Exxe plans to provide a custom-designed CRM system for the resort to communicate with guests both during and after their stays, as a tool to foster relationships with potential repeat customers.

New furniture and interior designs can be piloted on-site to determine the most popular, high-end, and proprietary designs for the spaces. This leverage of the Daskonzept Group can result in future on-site, hotel implementations, as well as potential hospitality sales and services in the region. The hotel plans to give guests who like the furniture the opportunity to purchase it, with shipping from the daskonzept group to the guest's homes in Southeast Asia and worldwide. Westin's Heavenly Bed is famous for its sales to loyal hotel guests. This opportunity dovetails with the premise that Exxe can use the resort as its footprint and base for a plethora of future, highly valuable business opportunities in the region.

Dr. Nazmiev, Exxe Group CEO stated: "The experience in this place is first rate. The food is great, weather and location terrific. We are going to put Exxe's stamp on Southeast Asia's hospitality and commercial properties throughout the region, with our various offerings and integrations."

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group Exxe is a diversified fintech company with assets in real estate, architectural and interior design, agriculture, automotive, medical, media, and trading technology. Exxe Group acquires controlling equity interests in undervalued assets, and undertakes an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise. For additional information please visit the Company:

Website: http://www.exxegroup.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/exxegroup

Forward-Looking Statements:

