Cara Caulkins Communications: The Block Agency Opens Esteemed Talent Agency in Austin, TX

Full-Service Modeling and Talent Management Firm Expands Services Across the U.S.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / The Block Agency, the full-service modeling and talent agency, announced the expansion of the renowned talent management firm to Austin, Texas. Located at 111 Congress Avenue, the esteemed firm, with decades of experience, represents models, actors, athletes, hosts and stylists on a local, national and regional basis.



Mark Block

The expansion of The Block Agency (TBA) to Austin is preceded by the company's strong presence in Nashville, TN, and Denver, CO. Owned and led by Mark Block, a seasoned talent manager with nearly two decades of experience in the entertainment industry, TBA has successfully changed the landscape of talent agencies. Since opening in 2006 in Nashville followed by Denver in 2018, TBA has gained a reputation for being one of the most selective agencies in their regions, representing a diverse portfolio of top-tier talent. The Block Agency takes a personalized approach to talent management, believing that the key to success in the industry is a deep understanding of its clients' needs and prides itself on working closely with each client to develop a strategy that's tailored to their unique goals and aspirations.

"We are thrilled to launch The Block Agency in Austin, bringing our expertise to the incredible talent here in the Lonestar State," said Mark Block, owner of The Block Agency. "I believe there's a ton of untapped, diverse talent here and I'm honored to have the opportunity to bring our services to new clients in the Texas market, including Austin, Houston, Dallas and beyond."

Mark Block (who fans might also recognize as "Chuy" from the popular reality show Very Cavallari) entered the talent industry in 2006 after making a career change from a successful attorney at one of the largest law firms in the U.S. Through personal and professional connections across music, sports & film, he decided to take his passion for supporting talent in the entertainment industry to do something different in Nashville. The agency's success grew quickly and it didn't take long for The Block Agency to rise to the top of the market and expand throughout the country. Unlike many other agencies that have many offices across the country but work independently, TBA offices in Nashville, Denver and Austin operate as one team collectively, allowing their talent to be submitted for a broader range of opportunities across the country and globe.

Talent represented by The Block Agency have been featured in major films, television programs, commercials, national print campaigns, music videos, industrial videos, fashion shows and more. TBA has booked talent with clients that include Vogue Magazine, The Four Seasons, Zappos, Reebok, Cracker Barrel, Marriott/Bonvoy, Visa, as well as film and TV ranging from The Hannah Montana Movie to Ozark. Over the years, Block has represented hundreds of models, hosts, athletes, stylists, actors and reality TV stars across the country, including those from The Bachelor, Very Cavallari, NCIS, Grey's Anatomy, Nashville, Last Man Standing and more.

The new Austin office is just the latest expansion for The Block Agency, which hopes to continue expanding its footprint across the U.S. Now offering its services to clients in Texas and the surrounding areas, The Block Agency will continue to provide a range of services, including talent management, contract negotiation, career mentorship and more, in order to empower and educate its clients so they can achieve their full potential.

The Block Agency is now accepting new clients and will be hosting an Open Call on May 5th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the BOXT Clubhouse on 500 San Marcos Street, Suite 200. For more information on The Block Agency and its services, visit www.theblockagency.com or reach out directly to blockagency@gmail.com. Be sure to follow at @theblockagency.

