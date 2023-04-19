PAN Communications Welcomes Venti Technologies to its Growing Technology Practice

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / PAN Communications , an integrated marketing and PR agency for B2B technology and healthcare brands, today announced the addition of Venti Technologies , a leader in autonomous logistics for global supply chain and industrial hubs, to its portfolio of technology clients.

Venti works at the intersection of logistics and sustainable technologies, providing vehicle and operational efficiencies for ports, airports, warehouses, factories, and depots to increase global goods transportation efficiencies and accelerate a greener future. The company augments PAN's list of supply chain, logistics and automation clients.

"PAN worked tirelessly with our team to build a compelling narrative for our launch that resulted in strong media coverage and incoming enquiries from top tier potential customers and investors," said Venti founder, CEO and chairman Heidi Wyle, PhD. "As Venti enters our next phase of growth, I have full faith that we're in excellent and knowledgeable hands with PAN."

PAN developed the strategy and executed Venti's Series A Funding announcement in March, which garnered hundreds of mentions in dozens of key business and trade features highlighted by Reuters and TechCrunch . As Venti continues on their growth journey, PAN will support the brand's goals and evolving PR needs through the firm's NXT Stage approach - a process that helps brands at all stages balance strategy with meticulous execution.

Venti's addition to PAN's client portfolio comes on the heels of a strong year for the agency's technology practice, which grew 15% in 2022. PAN was recently named a finalist for the 2023 PRovoke Technology Agency of the Year award.

"Venti is a quintessential example of how technology improves supply chain and industrial resiliency and efficiency," said Adam Novak , senior vice president, PAN. "We are encouraged to partner with a brand that has such a strong technological and intellectual backbone. We look forward to building on our initial success and helping increase global awareness about this innovative and pioneering company."

About PAN Communications

PAN Communications ?is a mid-size integrated marketing & PR agency with over 200 employees internationally. PAN helps companies transform ideas into captivating stories that align to mid- and late-stage growth strategies through the firm's? NXT Stage approach . Headquartered in downtown Boston, PAN has additional?office locations in San Francisco, New York, Orlando, and London, as well as a growing virtual community. The agency's teams are positioned to help companies emerge in new markets and scale globally, with experience driving integrated strategy across a? variety of brands ?like Veeam, Radial, athenahealth, Absolute Software and Citrix. For more information visit our website at? pancommunications.com ?and follow us on Twitter ( @PANcomm ).

About Venti Technologies

Venti Technologies is a world leader in autonomous logistics for the global supply chain and industrial hubs: ports, airports, warehouses, factories and depots. Founded in 2018 by a team with strong roots at MIT, the company is pioneering the future of transportation for moving goods. Its highly flexible and industrial grade precision technology enables rapid deployment and best-in-class safety and operational efficiency for customers. For more information, please visit www.ventitechnologies.com .

