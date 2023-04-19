Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed OpenLocker Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: OLKR) ("the Company"), a technology platform for athletes and brands to redefine and unlock consumer and fan value. CEO of the Company, Howard Gostfrand, joined Stock Day host Kevin Davis.

Davis began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We continue to execute on our plan to grow the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunity for college student athletes around the country," said Gostfrand.

"Could you tell us about the event you have coming up to celebrate the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Owls reaching the Final Four?" asked Davis. "We ended up signing up every player on the men's basketball team to represent them for NIL opportunities," said Gostfrand. "They kept winning; they made it all the way to the Final Four," he shared. "Their popularity went through the roof, and as a result a lot of demand has been created for them," he said, adding that many of these sponsorships came from local businesses, as well as fans. "A lot of these revenue streams ran through our Prowlerz Club, which is our club for the Florida Atlantic University Owls."

"We will be celebrating the Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team in collaboration with the city of Boca Raton and FAU," shared Gostfrand. "We are expecting 4,000 to 5,000 people to attend with a lot of perks and benefits for members of the Prowlerz Club."

"How large is the NIL opportunity and where does your company fit in?" asked Davis. "It is such a new industry, a new frontier that it is sort of being figured out as time goes on," said Gostfrand. "The NIL industry is not even two years old," he added. "However, the size of the market appears to be in the billions," said Gostfrand. "How we fit in is that now there is an entirely new population that are able to avail themselves out to advertisers, and there are many student athletes that are more popular than some professional athletes," he said. "In that respect, the market is tremendous."

"The addressable market is vast and we feel that we are doing it in the right way by working as a bridge between the fan communities, student athletes, and schools," continued Gostfrand. "We are very excited about our position in this space."

"How do you plan on growing the business for Open Locker Holdings, Inc.?" asked Davis. "We are getting several unsolicited requests from large and small schools that are interested in what we are doing," shared Gostfrand. "A major school, like the University of Florida or Penn State, may have up to 800 student athletes across all men's and women's sports," he explained. "We have barely scratched the surface, even though we do have some significant clubs developed," said Gostfrand. "The growth is going to come by building up the current clubs that we have and establishing new clubs at various schools around the country."

To close the interview, Gostfrand elaborated on the Company's potential as one of the first movers in the emerging Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) industry, and encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on their upcoming projects and announcements.

To hear Howard Gostfrand's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8283757-openlocker-holdings-inc-discusses-growth-trajectory-of-emerging-name-image-and-likeness-nil.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.

OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.'s subsidiary OpenLocker operates a technology platform for athletes and brands to redefine and unlock consumer and fan value. OpenLocker builds highly engaged fan communities on the Blockchain primarily for colleges and universities using student-athletes Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), opening the door to countless revenue opportunities that previously did not exist. OpenLocker increases engagement among fans, athletes and brands through digital and physical collectibles and provides unique user utility, perks and experiences. OpenLocker is delivering digital loyalty and spearheading the future of marketing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.'s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. OpenLocker Holdings, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information visit: www.openlockerholdings.io.

Investor Contact:

Howard Gostfrand, CEO

305-351-9195

howard@openlocker.io

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

StockDayMedia.Com

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162998