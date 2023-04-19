London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2023) - Insurance is evolving at record pace, and carriers are faced with the challenge of keeping up with changing times. As Mary Boyd, President & CEO of Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation puts it, "Insurance risk doesn't disappear, it simply changes form - and over the next decade, we all need to ready our businesses for material change". The need for future-proofing insurance has become more critical than ever, and carriers must adapt their strategies to remain relevant in the industry.

That's why Reuters Events has brought together some of the most prominent industry CEOs to share their insights and honest perspectives on how industry leaders can future-proof their organizations, and the insurance industry as a whole.

Featuring opinions on industry challenges and predictions for future trends from leading executives:

Jasmine M. Jirele, President & CEO , Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America

, Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America Timothy NeCastro, President & CEO , Erie Insurance

, Erie Insurance Jack Howell, CEO Zurich Global Ventures, Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group Mary Boyd, President & CEO , Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation

, Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation Bill Martin, President & CEO, Plymouth Rock Home Assurance

Giving their honest answers to questions such as:

In today's challenging market, there are many competing challenges for carriers - what's the most pressing issue for you? We're seeing the word 'customer-centric' more and more on the conference circuit. What does this mean to you? How do you see the future of work unfolding in the next decade? How can carriers address the complexities of legacy technology within their operations whilst modernizing the customer experience? What investments are you prioritizing to appeal to the next generation of talent? As we look to the next 10 years, where do you see significant growth opportunities for the insurance industry?

