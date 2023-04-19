Game Drive is a business accelerator program aimed at creating more opportunities for the growth and development of the next generation of talented game developers

MY.GAMES continues to contribute to the gaming industry's development, implementing large-scale projects for the growth and progress of the global game developer community, with Game Drive being its flagship program. The third season of Game Drive, led by MGVC, the investment division of MY.GAMES, brings together the largest players in the gaming market, with AWS for Games, the games-focused AWS division, joining Google as one of the lead partners, along with data.ai, Unity experts, and Deconstructor of Fun.

This season, Game Drive adopts a new format, comprising a series of educational and networking offline and online events, and a call for project submissions open throughout the entire year. The first online event will take place on May 11th and the first offline event will take place on May 23rd in Malmö, Sweden, as a part of the Nordic Game Conference.

This new approach will enable more promising studios to participate in the program and receive free consulting services, including expert evaluation, key metrics analysis, recommendations on step-by-step improvements, as well as advice on scaling and international expansion from MY.GAMES, Google, AWS for Games, data.ai, Unity, and Deconstructor of Fun experts.

"We launched Game Drive in 2020 with the core objective of developing the mobile gaming ecosystem and providing game developers with the best advice, knowledge and expertise, to set their projects up for success. Today, the industry faces a number of challenges, and to succeed, game developers must review their tactics and come up with new ones. At MY.GAMES, we remain true to our mission to support talented teams, and we are excited to join forces with key industry leaders like Google, AWS for Games, data.ai, and Deconstructor of Fun, along with the Unity experts to launch the third season of Game Drive. This time around, we have significantly expanded our business accelerator program, preparing content and tools uniquely tailored to the needs of mobile game developers today, and we encourage all studios, no matter big or small, to participate in Game Drive," commented Elena Grigoryan, Chief Strategy Officer of MY.GAMES.

"We are thrilled to continue our support for talented mobile game developers in partnership with MY.GAMES through the Game Drive program. In the third season, the business accelerator introduces a new format that will provide participants with an enhanced level of support, addressing their needs and equipping their projects for success in the extremely competitive mobile games market. We are confident that Game Drive will be a game changer for game developers, and we are looking forward to assisting them in their growth and global expansion," said Vasiliy Pamukhin, Industry Head, Gaming, Google.

Game Drive was launched in partnership with Google in 2020 to help up-and-coming game studios scale their projects and expand internationally. Over the course of the first two seasons, MGVC and Google received more than 100 applications from developers across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East regions, and helped numerous studios scale their projects and reach international markets.

For the full announcement and more information on how to apply for Game Drive 3.0, please follow this link.

About MY.GAMES

MY.GAMES is a leading European publisher and developer headquartered in Amsterdam, with more than one billion registered users worldwide. The company develops games for mobile, P? and console platforms. War Robots, Hustle Castle, Rush Royale, Left to Survive, and many other games are produced by MY.GAMES. The company unites over a dozen development studios, a strong team of specialists working together from across the globe. For more information, please visit http://my.games.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005616/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

pr@my.games