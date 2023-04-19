Hexagon Purus opens engineering and manufacturing facility for battery and hydrogen storage systems in Kelowna, Canada

The global demand for zero-emission commercial vehicles is rising as the world is becoming ever more committed to combatting climate change. Hexagon Purus, with its purpose to help drive energy transformation through zero emission solutions, announces the opening of its new engineering and manufacturing facility for battery and hydrogen storage systems in Kelowna, Canada. This is Hexagon Purus' second opening of a new manufacturing facility this year, following the successful opening of its new hydrogen cylinder production facility in Westminster, Maryland, USA in January.

The 60,000 square foot facility will support the annual production of more than 1,000 battery systems for heavy duty vehicle applications and will employ up to 150 engineers and assembly technicians.

"We are currently providing battery and fuel cell electric systems for several heavy-duty trucking OEMs. This site will serve a dual role, not only as a highly automated battery pack production site but also a technical center of excellence for everything zero emission focused" says Todd Sloan, Executive Vice President at Hexagon Purus.

About the market

The transportation sector is accountable for about 20% of annual carbon emissions globally, and hydrogen has a significant role to play in reducing emissions from this sector and other "hard to abate" sectors. Making green hydrogen available for use in the transportation sector is critical to reduce carbon emissions.

As hydrogen, a key contributor to the energy transition, continues to build momentum globally, more than 30 countries have released hydrogen roadmaps, over USD 70 billion in government funding is committed to hydrogen investments, 500 large-scale hydrogen projects have been announced by the industry to date and green hydrogen is projected to supply up to 25% of the world's energy needs by 2050.





For more information:

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

Ina Jünemann, Senior Global Marketing Manager, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +49 151 5804 4647 | ina.juenemann@hexagonpurus.com

Present at opening ceremony will be Morten Holum, CEO; Todd Sloan, EVP Hexagon Purus.





About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen storage systems, battery systems and full zero emission vehicle integration for both fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.