L1 Advisors Inc.: L1 Advisors Launches World's First Fully-on-Chain Crypto Wealth Management Platform to All Advisors

L1 Advisors, the pioneering wealth management platform that enables on-chain and non-custodial wealth management and advisory, is now available for any financial advisor, Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), or wealth manager to use with their clients.

Through its web platform, the company allows financial professionals to provide advice on their clients' self-custodied crypto assets and make transaction recommendations directly on DeFi protocols. Clients receive these recommendations and have the authority to accept or reject them. If accepted, clients are the only ones with access to sign and execute the transactions, ensuring full control over their own assets and maintaining the highest level of security.

In the current regulatory environment in the United States, where there is uncertainty around custodial crypto investment platforms, self-custody is becoming the preferred choice for many advisors who wish to continue to provide advice on crypto. L1 Advisors offers a seamless solution that empowers advisors to incorporate their clients' self-custodied assets into their practice and their financial planning picture.

According to a recent Bitwise survey, a majority of advisors have clients who invest in cryptocurrency outside of their advisory relationship. L1 Advisors provides a way for advisors to efficiently help manage these assets without requiring clients to give up custody and control.

"The L1 Platform is revolutionary for enabling clients to maintain full custody of their assets while still receiving advice and guidance on transactions," said Nick Rygiel, founder and owner of Ironclad Financial, which started using L1 Advisors earlier this year to work with clients on-chain. "This past year has shown the risks of centralization and trusting third parties with assets. Empowering clients with full control of their assets, the L1 Advisors platform facilitates on-chain goal setting, risk assessment, and portfolio tracking, while also allowing for seamless transaction requests and management of holdings and DeFi LP positions such as Uniswap v3. With the L1 Platform, advisors can provide unparalleled guidance and support, while clients maintain ultimate decision-making power."

Advisors and financial professionals that wish to start working with clients on their self-custodied crypto assets and portfolios can create an account by visiting https://l1advisors.com/for-advisors and connecting their wallet. From there, they can invite clients or prospects and start communicating with them through the platform.

