9AT Strengthens Data for Alt Fund Service Providers Amid Industry Consolidation, Takeovers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Financial industry consolidation and takeovers coupled with growth in the alternative fund industry have heightened the need for more robust and streamlined data resources for alternative fund service providers and financial software firms. 9AT, an alternative fund data firm , provides in-depth market intelligence about registered investment advisers and listed service providers for private funds through an easy-to-access portal that allows industry players to quickly identify new business opportunities.

9AT captures and analyses relevant data from the SEC and other public sources for auditors, fund administrators, prime brokers, banks and custodians on a daily basis through a single, easy-to-use portal -processing and organizing data from tens of thousands of documents with fast search, filtering and reporting functionality.

According to 9AT client Anthony Mascia, the data portal is a part of his firm's strategy for targeting new business opportunities. "This industry is in constant transition," said Anthony Mascia, Managing Member of Essential Fund Services International (EFSI), a 9AT client. "As a fund administration firm, we need to be in front of as many managers as possible," he continued. "9AT consistently gives us newer leads," he said. "I don't see us not using 9AT."

The 9AT platform provides access to:

Client flow : Users see added or dropped funds from a service provider's client base

: Users see added or dropped funds from a service provider's client base Managers : Clients can find and compare similar managers based on size and type of private funds managed

: Clients can find and compare similar managers based on size and type of private funds managed Data points: New business executives can find data from every reporting investment adviser, key executive officers, listed private funds and their services providers

"Fast access to accurate client data is crucial to new business success, in the financial services industry," said Lisa Arking, Head of Product and Business Development at 9AT. "When industry consolidation happens, or an event such as Silicon Valley Bank takes place, our clients have immediate access to the data they need to make targeted and accurate new business outreach."

ABOUT 9AT: Headquartered in New York, NY and serving clients worldwide, 9AT enables service and software providers in the alt fund space to generate leads , target prospects daily, and help them to close more sales. The platform aggregates data on managers, private funds, and their service providers and presents it to users in an easy-to-digest format. Specifically, 9AT covers more than 20,000 RIAs, 80,000 private funds, and 2,000 service providers. The data portal gives users the ability to slice, dice, and interact with the data in a meaningful way. 9AT features alerts for new funds, managers, and filings, as well as intel about competitor client gains and losses to help target and speed up the sales cycle.

