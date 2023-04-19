Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, April 19
[19.04.2023]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|19.04.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|16,482,702.00
|USD
|0
|116,997,010.41
|7.0982
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|19.04.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|9,112,950.00
|EUR
|-38,840.0000
|62,998,247.19
|6.913
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|19.04.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|5,538,151.00
|GBP
|0
|53,129,905.67
|9.5934
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|19.04.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,671,506.00
|GBP
|0
|15,390,459.01
|9.2075
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|19.04.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|764,510.00
|SEK
|0
|90,235,448.66
|118.0304