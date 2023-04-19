Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Jetzt handeln!? – Breaking News und große Kurschance!? Der ultimative Durchbruch!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.04.2023 | 16:12
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 19

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Helena Vinnicombe
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc
b)LEI
213800VMBJH2TCFDZU08
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary 75p shares


GB0031977944
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s)Volume(s)
104,200.00 pence per share8
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

8 ordinary 75p shares

104,200.00 pence per share
e)Date of the transaction
19 April 2023
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.