|Relevant Gold Corp: Relevant Gold drills 4.12 g/t Au at Golden Buffalo
|16.02.
|Relevant Gold Corp.: Relevant Gold Reports 4.1 g/t Gold in Trench Sampling at Golden Buffalo
|VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Relevant Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Relevant Gold") is pleased to announce results from the 2022 detailed mapping (1:200 scale) and trench sampling...
|06.02.
|Relevant Gold Corp: Relevant drills one m of 83.8 g/t Au at Golden Buffalo
|06.02.
|Relevant Gold Corp.: Relevant Gold Intersects 83.8 g/ton Gold over 1 metre at Golden Buffalo
|VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / Relevant Gold Corp. (CSE:RGC) (the "Company" or "Relevant Gold") is pleased to announce the results of its initial 3,500m drilling exploration program...
