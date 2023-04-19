Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Successful placement of new senior unsecured green bonds

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (rated BBB+/Stable by NCR) has today successfully completed new senior unsecured green bond issues of NOK 500 million, NOK 500 million and NOK 500 million with tenors of 5, 7 and 10 years, respectively. The bonds have coupons of 3m NIBOR + 1.50% p.a for the 5 year tranche, fixed rate of 5.10% p.a for the 7 year tranche and a fixed rate of 5.315% p.a for the 10 year tranche. The transaction was significantly oversubscribed.



The settlement date is set to 26 April 2023 for all three tranches and an application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Børs.

Danske Bank and DNB Markets acted as Joint Lead Managers in connection with the bond issue.

For further information, please contact:

Hans Ljøen, Head of Treasury Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, +47 481 87 750

Sjur S. Malm, CFO Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, +47 41 77 20 20

ABOUT LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA is a global seafood corporation with its head office in Bergen. The Group's approx. 6,000 employees process between 350,000 and 400,000 tonnes of seafood every year via our value chain, corresponding to around 5 million meals every day. The Group has a vertically integrated value chain for red fish and whitefish, as well as significant activities using third-party products.

The Group's values - open, honest, responsible and creative - shall underpin everything we do, and we work hard to achieve our goal of creating the world's most efficient and sustainable value chain for seafood. The target for return on capital employed (ROCE) is 18%. The Group has set a number of targets within sustainability, including cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 46% by 2030.