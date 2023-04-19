Easyhome, the world's 2nd-largest enterprise in terms of store operation area and China's largest home furnishing retail group, debuted "Doorverse", a wholly-owned cross-border e-commerce platform that links buyers and sellers of home furnishings across the globe, as the Salone del Mobile Milan 2023 started.

The event was attended by over 100 representatives of local industrial associations, brands, agents, distributors, and media.

The Chinese market offers promising opportunities for the global home furnishings sector, thanks to its growing middle class population of over 400 million, which continued opening to the outside world with a rebound in domestic consumption after the pandemic. Against this backdrop, Chinese firms in the home furnishings sector are eager to expand overseas, which is driving its cross-border e-commerce business.

"Easyhome is committed to serving as a bridge between Chinese and global home furnishings markets, leading Chinese brands overseas and bringing more international brands into China," said Wang Peng, Vice President of Easyhome.

Easyhome's Doorverse is an innovative cross-border e-commerce platform for the home furnishings industry that uses digital technology to connect the Chinese market with international markets, making it easier than ever for suppliers and customers to buy and sell globally. Doorverse offers a full suite of end-to-end services for the global home furnishings industry, from online exhibitions and transactions to payment and settlement, finance, and logistics.

"To help international home furnishings brands develop in China, we will establish a comprehensive suite of logistics services to help them overcome delivery challenges and enter thousands of households across the country faster, easier, and at lower cost," said Yang Ming, General Manager of Easyhome Smart IoT Technology.

For international home furnishings brands, the platform offers a chance to connect with agents/distributors in one click, expand investment channels, and access a full suite of services for cross-border direct retail, such as logistics, warehousing, tax and insurance, customs clearance, distribution, and home delivery. Doorverse will also build a branding service network to help international brands present and promote their products in China.

"Digital technology has given a new impetus to cross-border e-commerce for home furnishings. We aim to provide various supporting services such as display, transaction, payment and settlement, finance, and logistics," said Li Jie, Easyhome Vice President Doorverse General Manager.

During the Salone del Mobile Milan 2023, Doorverse will also run the "Insight Milan" campaign, providing Chinese consumers and industry representatives a chance to experience the expo in multiple settings and diverse formats, while allowing international brands to connect with Chinese customers.

About Easyhome

Established in 1999, Easyhome New Retail Group covers diversified market segments such as interior design, decoration, furniture and building material sales, smart homes, intelligent logistics, post-home decoration services, department stores, shopping centers, and convenience stores. It works with over 100,000 dealers and over 200,000 distributors across 30 provinces and autonomous regions in China and has one store overseas. The annual sales revenue is over 13.8 billion euros.

