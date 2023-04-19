Regulatory News:

Arkema's (Paris:AKE) shareholders are invited to participate in the combined annual general meeting, which will be held on Thursday 11 May 2023 at 10 a.m. (Paris time) at Maison de la Mutualité, 24 rue Saint-Victor, 75005 Paris

The information referred to in article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code including the preliminary notice of meeting (Avis de réunion - only available in French) published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on 27 March 2023, the notice of meeting leaflet and the terms of participation and vote at this annual general meeting are available on Arkema's website in the section Investors/Annual general meeting at the following address: www.arkema.com/global/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/.

The documents and information referred to in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are included in the 2022 Universal Registration Document available on Arkema's website in the section Investors/Annual general meeting.

These documents are also made available to shareholders under the conditions provided for by applicable regulations.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 91% of Group sales in 2022, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €11.5 billion in 2022, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,100 employees worldwide.

Arkema

420 rue d'Estienne d'Orves 92705 Colombes Cedex France T +33 (0)1 49 00 80 80

French Société anonyme, registered at the Trade and Companies Register of Nanterre under the number 445 074 685

Follow us on:

Twitter.com/Arkema_group

Linkedin.com/company/arkema

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005766/en/

Contacts:

Investors Contacts:

Béatrice Zilm

+33 (0)1 49 00 75 58

beatrice.zilm@arkema.com

Peter Farren

+33 (0)1 49 00 73 12

peter.farren@arkema.com

Mathieu Briatta

+33 (0)1 49 00 72 07

mathieu.briatta@arkema.com

Caroline Chung

+33 (0)1 49 00 74 37

caroline.chung@arkema.com

Press Contact

Anne Plaisance

+33 (0)6 81 87 48 77

anne.plaisance@arkema.com