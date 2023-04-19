San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2023) - Bracewell LLP announced today that Carrie Douglas has joined the firm's San Antonio office as a partner in the healthcare and life sciences practice. Douglas most recently was a partner at Holland & Knight LLP, following its combination with Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis LLP.

"We're excited to welcome Carrie to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "Carrie's broad experience, including her expertise in the managed care space, will be a valuable addition to our growing healthcare team."

Douglas represents hospital systems, ambulatory surgery centers and large physician practices in coverage and reimbursement disputes with health insurers/payors. A passionate advocate for her clients, Douglas has recovered millions of dollars for health systems and other providers, often without resorting to full adversarial proceedings.

"Carrie is a highly regarded practitioner whose wealth of experience brings additional strength to the array of services we currently provide to clients," said Wilson G. Jones, chair of Bracewell's healthcare and life sciences practice.

Bracewell has one of the most highly regarded health law teams in Texas. In addition to its long-standing representation of the leading non-profit health systems in Texas, the firm represents the three largest for-profit hospital systems in the United States following the arrival in 2021 of a seven-lawyer team from Holland & Knight that, in addition to Jones, included partners J. Patrick Bredehoft and Andrew C. Cookingham.

Douglas has extensive experience on matters related to unilateral payor policies involving COVID-19 reimbursement, reference-based pricing, out-of-network plans and E/M downcoding. She has also established successful strategies pertaining to disputes involving experimental/investigational designations, medical necessity, diagnosis-related groups (DRG) downgrades and refunds, offsets and other adjustments, which have allowed for pre-litigation resolutions. In addition, she advises hospitals and health systems on compliance with the Hospital Price Transparency Rule.

"I am thrilled to join Bracewell and to be part of a team of attorneys dedicated to providing top-notch legal services to their clients," said Douglas. "I look forward to working with my new colleagues in helping our clients navigate the complexities of the healthcare industry and turn their reimbursement woes into reimbursement victories."

Douglas earned her B.A. with honors, Phi Beta Kappa in the Plan II Honors Program from The University of Texas at Austin, and her B.B.A., with honors, from The University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business in Finance and the Business Honors Program. She received her J.D. from The University of Texas School of Law.

