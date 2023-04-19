MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today net income for the quarter ended April 1, 2023 of $8,942,700 or $2.49 per share diluted compared to net income of $9,852,500 or $2.65 per share diluted in 2022. Results during the quarter were impacted by the Company's decision in May 2021 to run-off its leasing portfolio.

" 2023 is off to a good start," commented Brett D. Heffes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Winmark - the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small-business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At April 1, 2023, there were 1,297 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 70 franchises have been awarded but are not open.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions or statements of intention subject to risks and uncertainties and actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated. Because actual result may differ, shareholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

WINMARK CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) April 1, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,551,600 $ 13,615,600 Restricted cash 80,000 65,000 Receivables, net 1,581,800 1,438,600 Net investment in leases - current 125,300 344,900 Income tax receivable - 558,700 Inventories 414,300 770,600 Prepaid expenses 888,000 1,310,400 Total current assets 27,641,000 18,103,800 Net investment in leases - long-term - 5,400 Property and equipment, net 1,606,100 1,704,600 Operating lease right of use asset 2,649,100 2,716,000 Intangible assets, net 3,259,800 3,348,300 Goodwill 607,500 607,500 Other assets 470,100 429,700 Deferred income taxes 3,516,200 3,540,400 $ 39,749,800 $ 30,455,700 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities: Notes payable, net $ 4,217,900 $ 4,217,900 Accounts payable 1,443,700 2,122,000 Income tax payable 2,009,900 - Accrued liabilities 3,884,600 2,611,700 Deferred revenue 1,673,700 1,643,900 Total current liabilities 13,229,800 10,595,500 Long-Term Liabilities: Line of Credit/Term Loan 30,000,000 30,000,000 Notes payable, net 38,012,200 39,066,700 Deferred revenue 7,242,100 6,974,200 Operating lease liabilities 4,151,100 4,287,000 Other liabilities 1,159,600 1,164,400 Total long-term liabilities 80,565,000 81,492,300 Shareholders' Equity (Deficit): Common stock, no par, 10,000,000 shares authorized,

3,463,191 and 3,459,673 shares issued and outstanding 2,873,000 1,806,700 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (56,918,000 ) (63,438,800 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) (54,045,000 ) (61,632,100 ) $ 39,749,800 $ 30,455,700

WINMARK CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 1, 2023 March 26, 2022 Revenue: Royalties $ 16,747,700 $ 15,390,100 Leasing income 1,637,000 2,871,700 Merchandise sales 1,276,000 914,300 Franchise fees 378,200 420,600 Other 484,700 453,100 Total revenue 20,523,600 20,049,800 Cost of merchandise sold 1,187,300 864,500 Leasing expense 316,400 216,000 Provision for credit losses (4,600 ) (8,900 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,636,100 5,540,000 Income from operations 12,388,400 13,438,200 Interest expense (797,600 ) (513,100 ) Interest and other income (expense) 125,700 (900 ) Income before income taxes 11,716,500 12,924,200 Provision for income taxes (2,773,800 ) (3,071,700 ) Net income $ 8,942,700 $ 9,852,500 Earnings per share - basic $ 2.58 $ 2.74 Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.49 $ 2.65 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,460,720 3,597,926 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,594,234 3,716,322

WINMARK CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 1, 2023 March 26, 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 8,942,700 $ 9,852,500 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 192,500 102,500 Provision for credit losses (4,600 ) (8,900 ) Compensation expense related to stock options 475,900 421,600 Deferred income taxes 24,200 (113,200 ) Operating lease right of use asset amortization 66,900 60,300 Tax benefits on exercised stock options 77,700 95,300 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (143,200 ) (369,900 ) Principal collections on lease receivables 423,800 530,500 Income tax receivable/payable 2,490,900 2,946,500 Inventories 356,300 (167,100 ) Prepaid expenses 422,400 23,500 Other assets (40,400 ) (10,400 ) Accounts payable (678,300 ) (203,000 ) Accrued and other liabilities 1,140,200 390,500 Rents received in advance and security deposits (194,200 ) (159,700 ) Deferred revenue 297,700 (43,100 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 13,850,500 13,347,900 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (5,500 ) (21,500 ) Net cash used for investing activities (5,500 ) (21,500 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from borrowings on line of credit/term loan - 15,600,000 Payments on line of credit/term loan - (2,000,000 ) Payments on notes payable (1,062,500 ) (1,062,500 ) Repurchases of common stock - (36,591,400 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options 590,400 1,258,300 Dividends paid (2,421,900 ) (1,625,300 ) Net cash used for financing activities (2,894,000 ) (24,420,900 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 10,951,000 (11,094,500 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 13,680,600 11,437,000 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 24,631,600 $ 342,500 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES: Cash paid for interest $ 791,500 $ 490,500 Cash paid for income taxes $ 181,200 $ 143,100 The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Balance Sheets to the total of the same amounts shown above: Three Months Ended April 1, 2023 March 26, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,551,600 $ 287,500 Restricted cash 80,000 55,000 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 24,631,600 $ 342,500

