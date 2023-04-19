Neighbourhood Holdings: One of 2023 Best Workplaces in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Neighbourhood Holdings ("Neighbourhood"), an alternative mortgage lender based in Vancouver BC, has been recognized as one of 2023's Best Workplaces in Canada in the under 50 employees category.

Founded in 2015, Neighbourhood aims to disrupt and elevate the alternative lending industry by bridging the gap in prime and private lending, maximizing industry potential, and setting a new standard in technology, professionalism, and ethical lending practices.

Neighbourhood is built on people. Every team member takes it upon themselves to be a problem solver, having the confidence to step out of their comfort zone and taking bold steps to improve, all with the commitment to making the lending industry more fair and accessible.

On the company's culture, CEO, Taylor Little had this to say, "We take our business, but not ourselves, seriously. Because of that, every team member is able to bring their own unique self to work every day which is a cornerstone of our culture."

The 2023 Best Workplaces in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process to be ranked on this list is employee driven and represents multiple industries and sizes of organizations. Seventy five percent of each organization's score is based on confidential employee feedback, from the globally recognized Trust Index® Survey. The remaining twenty-five percent is based on quality, quantity and effectiveness of the programs and policies which support their employees and corporate culture. This study offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

About Neighbourhood Holdings:

Neighbourhood Holdings, an alternative mortgage lender based in Vancouver with national reach, believes that everyone deserves the opportunity to own a home or access the equity in their home. That's why they were founded in 2015, with the purpose of helping people overcome rigid barriers that have prevented them from accessing the mortgage financing they need to make their desires a reality.

Neighbourhood is here to make alternative lending simple, straightforward, and transparent, with nearly $1.4B in funded mortgages and over 3,500 deals completed. Visit www.neighbourhoodholdings.com for more information.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace lists. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries. Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. Visit www.greatplacetowork.ca for more information.

SOURCE: Neighbourhood Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/750026/Neighbourhood-Holdings-One-of-2023-Best-Workplaces-in-Canada