Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 19 avril/April 2023) - Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (HM) has announced a name and symbol change to Earthwise Minerals Corp. (WISE).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on April 21, 2023.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on April 20, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (HM) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Earthwise Minerals Corp. (WISE).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 21 avril 2023.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 20 avril 2023. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date Effective: le 21 avril/April 2023 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole: HM New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole: WISE New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 27033V 10 5 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA 27033V 10 5 8 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 420322208/CA4203222084

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com