

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly up on Wednesday after staying weak till less than an hour before the closing bell.



Concerns about rate hikes and economic slowdown weighed on the market.



The benchmark SMI ended with a small gain of 7.24 points or 0.06% at 11,366.22 after moving between 11,330.77 and 11,377.85.



Zurich Insurance Group surged 1.86%. Swiss Life Holding gained about 1%, while Swiss Re, Novartis and Richemont gained 0.5 to 0.7%.



Logitech declined 2.4%. Credit Suisse ended 1.3% down, UBS Group drifted down 1.12% and Lonza Group lost 1.06%. Alcon, ABB, Sonova and Roche Holding 0.4 to 1%.



Among Mid Price Index stocks, Julius Baer climbed 2.76%. Helvetia, Baloise Holding, Dufry, Barry Callebaut and Flughafen Zurich gained 1.4 to 2%. Lindt & Spruengli and Swatch Group also ended notably higher.



Zur Rose ended more than 5% down. Belimo Holding, VAT Group, AMS and Straumann Holding lost 2.5 to 2.9%.



Tecan Group, Georg Fischer, Schindler Ps, Adecco, SIG Combibloc and Ems Chemie Holding drifted down 0.8 to 2%.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX