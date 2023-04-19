Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
19.04.2023 | 19:50
Sea Change Radio: Finless Foods: A Different Kettle of Fish

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Long time Sea Change Radio listeners know a thing or two about the challenges of being both a seafood lover and an environmentalist. It's hard to keep track of which seafoods are sustainable and which involve practices that cause egregious harm to ecosystems and humans alike - so much so that places like the Monterey Bay Aquarium have created handy guides for shopping and ordering at restaurants. Fortunately, there are people dedicated to finding ways to get protein without depleting the planet's oceans, like our guest today on Sea Change Radio. This week we speak with Shannon Cosentino-Roush, the Chief Strategy Officer of Finless Foods, a start-up that makes a plant-based alternative tuna product and is awaiting federal approval for its cell-based seafood product. We learn about the ins and outs of the alternative seafood industry, look at the exploding popularity of poké bowls, and examine the frontier of cell-based protein manufacturing.

