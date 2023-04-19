The highly anticipated Pepechain, a state-of-the-art blockchain rollup tailored for meme projects and crypto gaming, is scheduled for launch later this year. Pepechain will cater to all PEPE, memes and gaming enthusiasts, offering a secure and robust platform for decentralized exchanges (DEXes), decentralized finance (DeFi), and web3 games.

Pepechain will become the new home for the innovative Pepemon Degen Battleground, a one-of-a-kind card game developed by Pepemon DAO since 2020. This engaging gaming experience combines entertainment and investment opportunities for players.

The Pepechain rollup will be powered by the PPDEX token, which will serve as the gas token for the network. Users can also utilize PPDEX within the Pepemon ecosystem to purchase non-fungible tokens (NFTs), subscribe to exclusive NFT drops or farm it with PPBLZ governance token. Boasting the speed and security of Ethereum, Pepechain provides exceptional low transaction costs and efficiency.

In an exclusive update, it has been announced that individuals who participate in the Pepechain Testnet are eligible for a special airdrop, similar to the original Pepemon airdrop in 2020. This presents an opportunity for early adopters to reap the benefits of the Pepechain potential for growth for early adopters and developers migrating to the network.

For more information on Pepemon, visit pepemon.world. Stay up-to-date on the latest news and developments by following Pepemon on social media channels.

About Pepemon

Pepemon, the visionary project behind Pepechain, is a groundbreaking and community-driven initiative that combines the world of memes with the booming industry of blockchain gaming. Established in 2020, Pepemon is dedicated to providing users with an engaging, interactive, and secure platform to explore decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). With a strong focus on digital collectibles inspired by the popular internet character Pepe the Frog and Pokemon, Pepemon has rapidly gained traction among enthusiasts and investors alike. The upcoming Pepechain rollout serves as a testament to Pepemon's commitment to continuous innovation and growth, further solidifying their position as a leader in the blockchain gaming and meme project space.

