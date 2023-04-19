SumUp Announces New Global ESG Initiatives to Support Sustainability Efforts

With new environmental and societal activities, SumUp steps up its efforts to support positive change in the planet

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Global financial technology company SumUp continues its industry-leading sustainability agenda, today announcing a range of initiatives addressing societal and environmental issues.

SumUp - River Cleanup - Citarum River

SumUp helps NGO to clean up the Citarum River, in Indonesia, the most polluted river in the world

The SumUp ESG framework is based on: Environment, Education and Entrepreneurship. Within the Environment pillar, SumUp has pledged to donate 1% of net revenue generated by its Solo card readers to NGOs within the "1% for the Planet" movement.

Today's announcement is a continuation of that work as SumUp looks to contribute to all aspects of ESG, looking at environmental and societal matters. SumUp is proud to announce several initiatives:

In partnership with River Cleanup, removing 100,000kg of plastic from the Citarum River in Indonesia, the most polluted river in the world. In addition to the initial removal, SumUp will also conduct campaigns to raise environmental awareness among local communities

With Wilderness International, protecting 100,000m 2 of forest in Peru for generations to come, preserving valuable habitats and biodiversity and offsetting 6,000 tons of CO2

of forest in Peru for generations to come, preserving valuable habitats and biodiversity and offsetting 6,000 tons of CO2 Through StoveTeam International, SumUp will be supporting 1,000 families in Central America with safe, fuel-efficient cookstoves. These stoves reduce the risk of lung diseases and save 12 tons of CO2 per stove

SumUp is also offering three-month Java Full Stack courses to over 120 students across Chile, Brazil, and Colombia, providing tech education to women and girls, non-white, LGBTQ+, and other underprivileged people. Over 80% of last year's graduates have found employment post-course. In addition, SumUp works with Dharma Life to provide a technology platform that supports education for children from rural India.

Commenting, SumUp Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion and ESG Felizitas Lichtenberg, said:

"As a world-leading technology company, we're committed to having a positive impact on the world and empowering people. And with our ESG initiatives, we want to create value throughout society and for the planet. We believe that investing in critical global issues and addressing them at source, like education for unemployed and minoritized groups, or protecting our planet, is not only the right thing to do but also a responsibility of everyone and will shape our shared future. We are committed to driving this agenda further to accelerate change and help create a sustainable future."

About SumUp

SumUp is a global financial technology company driven by the mission of empowering small businesses all over the world. Founded in 2012, SumUp is the financial partner for more than 4 million entrepreneurs in over 35 markets worldwide.

In the United States, SumUp offers an ecosystem of affordable, easy-to-use financial products, such as point-of-sale and loyalty solutions, card readers, invoicing, and a business account that allows customers to manage their money and receive payouts the next day.

For more information, please visit https://www.sumup.com/en-us/.

Contact Information

Adriano Lira

PR Manager, US

adriano.lira@sumup.com

5511983918632

SumUp PR Team

media@sumup.com

SOURCE: SumUp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/750193/SumUp-Announces-New-Global-ESG-Initiatives-to-Support-Sustainability-Efforts