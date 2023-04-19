Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that the company is scheduled to release its first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

The Company will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 27, which will be open to the public. During the conference call, the company will review its financial results and provide business updates.

Participants should register for, and access, the call using this link. While not required, it is recommended to join 10 minutes prior to the event start. Once registered, participants will be given the option to either dial into the call with the number and unique passcode provided, or to use the dial-out option to connect their phone instantly. The link to access the live webcast can also be found on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations.

A replay will be available following the conference call, accessible under Events and Presentations.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a robust genomic medicines pipeline. Using ground-breaking science, including our proprietary zinc finger genome engineering technology and manufacturing expertise, Sangamo aims to create new genomic medicines for patients suffering from diseases for which existing treatment options are inadequate or currently don't exist. To learn more, visit www.sangamo.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

