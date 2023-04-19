Miami Dade College Partners With PRAI To Offer MDC Students and Staff Access to Innovative PR Solutions

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Miami Dade College (MDC) has partnered with PRAI, a trailblazer in the public relations (PR) industry, to offer MDC students, faculty and staff access to first-class innovative PR and media artificial intelligence (AI) solutions through PRAI technology, educational case studies and webinars hosted at MDC's state-of-the-art Business Innovation & Technology (BIT) Center at the Wolfson Campus.





"Our Business Innovation & Technology Center was founded with the idea of exploring business technologies," said Pamela Fuertes Berti, dean of MDC's Miguel B. Fernandez Family School of Global Business, Trade and Transportation. "As we look at the growth of business technologies, this is an exciting opportunity for Miami Dade College, and we are pleased to offer this technology to our students, faculty and colleagues through this partnership with PRAI."

With offices in Miami, PRAI is the first personalized, AI-powered public relations toolbox developed for individuals, organizations and SMEs that will democratize access to PR services. Artificial intelligence is employed instead of full-service agencies to produce every element of an effective PR campaign, reserving users' financial and human resources.

Developed by PRAI Founder and CEO Valentin Saitarli, this revolutionary platform is the result of four years of research and development with a team of AI researchers, designers, developers, content writers, marketing experts and service support specialists.

"Miami Dade College is our first academic institution of choice with whom to partner on this initiative, given its unique and important mission as "Democracy's College." We are passionate about our technology and maximizing its use to help students and faculty through our platform," Saitarli said.

MDC's BIT Center explores the role of technology in digital transformation, process automation, and analytics in the ever-changing business landscape. The BIT Center is an initiative of MDC's Miguel B. Fernandez Family School of Global Business, Trade & Transportation and offers various programs and courses in three core areas - marketing and digital marketing; banking and finance and industry certifications. For a complete list of BIT Center courses and events, visit www.mdc.edu/bitcenter.



