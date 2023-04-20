Bankstown Sports Group Turns its Rooftop Bar into a Unique Entertainment Venue with ViewSonic's Foldable 135" LED Display

Moveable Design Offers Flexibility Across Multiple Venues, from the Rooftop to Lobby, and Beyond

BREA, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankstown Sports Group, the leading player in Sydney's hospitality industry, has achieved success in hosting a live sports broadcasting event at its newest rooftop bar using ViewSonic's All-in-One LED Display Solution Kit. Despite being used in a bar filled with natural light, the 135" display delivered bright and vivid visuals that captivated the audience's attention, creating memorable viewing experiences and further solidifying the venue as a key entertainment destination. Additionally, the solution offers greater mobility with a foldable screen. It can be easily relocated to the lobby lounge or other spaces within its seven clubs for all sorts of occasions.

The Bankstown Sports Group aims to establish its clubs as premium entertainment destinations by hosting public viewing events with top-tier facilities to create unprecedented engaging experiences. Their newest venue, the Lady Banks Rooftop Bar, is located on the 10th floor with a panoramic view of the city skyline. Using a traditional projector would suffer from poor visibility for daytime events due to the abundance of natural light. Installing a fixed screen was not ideal as it may disrupt the space's layout. Therefore, they required a large display that can be flexibly used in different locations.

"We choose ViewSonic's All-in-One LED Display Solution Kit for its exceptional image quality and high mobility. With an expansive 135" display, it provides a larger-than-life experience for large audiences, thereby enriching the event atmosphere," said Joseph Succar, IT Manager at Bankstown Sports Group. "Additionally, given that it is now a difficult time for the hospitality industry with the shortage of staff, it is crucial to have a ready-to-use solution. One that can be swiftly set up and moved across various locations without the need for specialized setup crews."

The All-in-One LED Display Solution Kit played a key role in making the Lady Banks Rooftop's Melbourne Cup Day a huge success. As the guests gathered at the bar to watch one of the most significant horse racing events in Australia, unfolding the screen just as the race was about to start drew surprised gasps from the audiences, after which they were immediately immersed in the excitement and glamor of the race. This exceptional viewing experience also solidified the rooftop bar's position as a first-class venue.

"It brings us great pleasure to see the Bankstown Sports Group use our state-of-the-art LED Display Solution Kit in a creative and ingenious manner. The foldable screen not only makes transportation more convenient but also amplifies the audience's overall viewing experience," said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. "With minimized setup costs and operational barriers, our solution offers unmatched flexibility. This makes it ideal for hospitality establishments with multiple venues, enabling them to offer an unforgettable experience for various occasions."

After the successful event at the Lady Banks Rooftop, the solution kit has also been moved to the rainforest lounge for other events such as the FIFA World Cup games. With an adjustable stand and 360° silent wheels, the massive yet foldable LED display can easily fit in the elevator for transporting from their rooftop bar to the lobby lounge and other floors.

In addition, the LED display comes built-in with an operating system and Wi-Fi connectivity, which facilitates ease of use for the staff. It also supports plug-and-play functionality for multimedia content, enabling the marketing team to repurpose it as a public display to promote upcoming shows and other activities at the club, especially during sporting downtimes.

To learn more about how ViewSonic Elevates Event Experience for Bankstown Sports Group with 135" LED Display Solution Kit, please visit the following links for the full story and case study video.

About Bankstown Sports Group

Bankstown Sports Club is a leading and innovative registered club and a proud supporter of the local sporting, general, and wider community. As one of Sydney's top five registered clubs, it boasts a membership of 140,000, employing over 520 staff. Members and guests are drawn to our club, enjoying state-of-the-art amenities with a variety of beverage, dining, and entertainment offerings all delivered with exceptional service. Bankstown Sports is a one-stop destination for all. Its venues include the Lady Banks Rooftop Bar and the Basement Brewhouse, along with diverse food offerings across Italian, Asian, and middle eastern cuisines, just to name a few. The Group operates seven clubs as well as a state-of-the-art 600-seat theatre, a large Grand Ballroom, and an extensive range of facilities to host events of all kinds along with a commercial office tower.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.





