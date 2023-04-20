

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to 1.7806 against the euro for the first time since 22nd October 2020. At yesterday's close, the kiwi was trading at 1.7659 against the euro.



The kiwi slipped to a 3-day low of 82.90 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 83.53.



Against the U.S. and Australian dollars, the kiwi slipped to nearly a 5-week low of 0.6152 and a 1-1/2-month low of 1.0890 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6199 and 1.0824, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.80 against the euro, 79.00 against the yen, 0.60 against the greenback and 1.10 against the aussie.



