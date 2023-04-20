Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy, a soccer club dedicated to providing age-appropriate training for young players, has announced the tryout dates for the upcoming season, details of their 2023 summer camp, and an opportunity for two players to spend a week in Spain.

More information about upcoming soccer tryouts, registration, and the Villarreal summer camp program can be found at https://www.villarrealhouston.com





Tryouts for the Villarreal Houston Soccer Club have been announced for May 22nd - May 24th at the Fall Creek Sports Complex, in NE Houston, where both boys and girls born on or between 2009 - 2018 will be welcome. To ensure all children receive the highest level of coaching, UEFA Licensed Spanish coaches will be on location, providing assistance to the local club.

The Houston-based soccer club is one of several international academies run by Villarreal CF, which provides youths around the world with the opportunity to play soccer and develop related skill sets from a young age. Programs are available for youth in Humble, Kingwood, and the Atascocita area in NE Houston.

While all parents are required to register their children in advance of the tryouts, a simple registration form is available on the Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy website. There is no cost to register, and the form only requests basic contact information, as well as details about any previous experience with the soccer club.

The upcoming summer camp announced by the soccer club will take place from May 30th - June 4th, in Humble, Texas. Soccer camp positions are available for players aged 5 - 14 years old, who will learn the Spanish methodology, culture, and way of playing soccer, from Villarreal Academy Club Coaches.

Though the camp runs for several days, children who cannot attend the full event may still be able to register for one or more individual days. Attendees of the summer camp will be asked to bring their own soccer cleats, indoor soccer shoes, shin guards, and a water bottle, as well as their own lunches.

A final, immersive program announced by the Villarreal Academy will send two players to Spain, where they learn from one of the world's top teams and training academies. These players will spend a full week training, playing, and traveling with Villarreal CF, who are also known to their fans as the "Yellow Submarine."

Contact Info:

Name: Cesar Coronel

Email: info@villarrealHouston.com

Organization: Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy

Address: 18610 Page Forest Drive, Atascocita, Texas 77346, United States

Website: https://www.villarrealhouston.com

